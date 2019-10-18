Inmates Of Katsina Torture Centre Reunited With Families

Spokesperson for the command, SP Gambon Isah, made the clarification following enquiries on the fate of the inmates.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 18, 2019

 

The police in Katsina on Friday said all 65 inmates discovered at the Daura rehabilitation centre as well as those found at the Niga Rehabilitation and Reformation Centre, Kofar Durbi quarters, Katsina, have been reunited with their families.

He said, “Police are not holding anybody. We have reunited all inmates with their families.

“The inmates we met at the Daura rehabilitation centre and those we found at the Katsina centre have all been reunited with their families.”

Investigation at the Daura and the Katsina rehabilitation centres also showed a dearth of activities there.

Those seen milling around the Daura centre claimed not to be inmates. They also refused comments.

Efforts made to trace the inmates and their families also proved tough as nobody was willing to volunteer information on their movements, according to a report by PUNCH.

On Tuesday, Katsina Chief Magistrates’ court remanded in prison custody, the 78-year-old cleric and owner of the Daura rehabilitation centre, Mallam Bello Abdullahi, over charges of criminal conspiracy, wrongful confinement, and cruelty to children.

He would be in the prison custody until October 22, 2019, when his case comes up for mention at the court.


 

