Man Remanded In Prison For Allegedly Raping Three-year-old Girl In Kano

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 18, 2019

 

A Chief Magistrates Court in Kano on Friday remanded Khalid Abdullahi, 20, in a correctional facility for allegedly defiling a three-year-old girl.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Pogu Lale, had claimed that one Mohammed Saddam of Badawa Quarters Kano, reported the matter at Bompai Police Division, Kano, on September 22, 2019.

He said, “On September 21, at about 2:00pm, the accused deceived and lured the complainant’s three-year-old daughter into his sister’s apartment located at Badawa Quarters, Kano, and had unlawful sexual intercourse with her.

“The violation of the minor caused her bodily harm.”

However, the Chief Magistrate, Muhammad Jibril, ordered the remand of the alleged person in a correctional facility and adjourned the case until October 28.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

