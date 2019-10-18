Okechukwu Efobi, Former UK Met Policeman, Found Guilty Of Gross Misconduct

It was also alleged that he improperly accessed policing information relating to a criminal investigation into his own conduct.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 18, 2019

 

Gross misconduct has been proven against a former police sergeant.

A hearing was held for former Police Sergeant Okechukwu Efobi, who was
based within Met Detention, to answer allegations that he breached
standards of professional behaviour in respect of authority, respect
and courtesy, equality and diversity, orders and instructions,
confidentiality and discreditable conduct.

The panel, led by a legally qualified chair, heard that in 2017,
former Sgt Efobi acted towards colleagues in a sexually inappropriate
manner on a number of occasions.

It was also alleged that he improperly accessed policing information
relating to a criminal investigation into his own conduct.

In relation to the above, former Sergeant Efobi appeared at
Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 3 July.

He was given a 12-month community order, ordered to complete 150 hours
unpaid work and pay £540 after earlier pleading guilty to three
offences under the Computer Misuse Act.

The misconduct hearing concluded on Thursday, 17 October with all
allegations proven as gross misconduct.

Had former Sgt Efobi still been a serving officer, he would have been
dismissed without notice.
 

 
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME My 72-year-old Father, Brother Raped, Impregnated Me, Says Teenager
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Senator Elisha Abbo's Sex Toy Shop Assault Case Compounded As Police Tender More Proof
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME How Visitor Kidnapped Nigerian Family's One-year-old Boy
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME I Thought She Was A Goat, Says Husband Who Macheted Wife To Death
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME EFCC Recovers Over N795m From Suspected Fraudsters In Kano
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
CRIME Nigerian Tunde Omisakin Gets 12 Years' Imprisonment For Cutting Girlfriend's Hand Leading To Her Death
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Plateau Indigenes Blast Governor Lalong For Appointing Hausa-Fulani As Council Chairman
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Free Speech Order DSS To Arrest Ango Abdullahi, Youth Group Tells Buhari
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption Tinubu's Bullion Van: EFCC Requests Petitions Following Call To Investigate Buhari's Ally
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Yemi Osinbajo, Brain Box Of Buhari's Regime, Cabal Trying To Humiliate Him, Northern Youths Claim
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Onitsha Tanker Explosion, Preventable –Atiku
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
News Onitsha Fire: Oby Ezekwesili, Aisha Yesufu Blame Incident On Negligence
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME My 72-year-old Father, Brother Raped, Impregnated Me, Says Teenager
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Internet Onitsha Fire: Twitter Users Demand Resignation of Anambra Governor, Obiano
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Travel Five Persons Burnt To Death In Ondo Motor Accident
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Senator Elisha Abbo's Sex Toy Shop Assault Case Compounded As Police Tender More Proof
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME How Visitor Kidnapped Nigerian Family's One-year-old Boy
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME I Thought She Was A Goat, Says Husband Who Macheted Wife To Death
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad