Okechukwu Efobi, Former UK Met Policeman, Found Guilty Of Gross Misconduct

Gross misconduct has been proven against a former police sergeant.
A hearing was held for former Police Sergeant Okechukwu Efobi, who was
based within Met Detention, to answer allegations that he breached
standards of professional behaviour in respect of authority, respect
and courtesy, equality and diversity, orders and instructions,
confidentiality and discreditable conduct.
The panel, led by a legally qualified chair, heard that in 2017,
former Sgt Efobi acted towards colleagues in a sexually inappropriate
manner on a number of occasions.
It was also alleged that he improperly accessed policing information
relating to a criminal investigation into his own conduct.
In relation to the above, former Sergeant Efobi appeared at
Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 3 July.
He was given a 12-month community order, ordered to complete 150 hours
unpaid work and pay £540 after earlier pleading guilty to three
offences under the Computer Misuse Act.
The misconduct hearing concluded on Thursday, 17 October with all
allegations proven as gross misconduct.
Had former Sgt Efobi still been a serving officer, he would have been
dismissed without notice.