Police Disperse Shiite Protesters With Gunshots In Abuja

Members of Islamic Movement in Nigeria also known as Shiites, were on Friday in Abuja dispersed by the Nigeria Police Force.

The IMN members had assembled in Nigeria’s capital to protest the continued detention of their leader, Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

However, the police dispersed the protesting members with loud gunshots fired into the air.

According to Premium Times, the protest started on Sultan Abubakar Road at about 1:55pm on Friday.

The protesters in large numbers hoisted two flags, one red and the other black while chanting various slogans and calling for El-Zakzaky’s release.



