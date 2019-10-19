Abdullahi Sends EFCC On Wild Goose Chase, Lands In Court For Lying

Tijjani was arraigned on one count of deceiving the commission by giving false information.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 19, 2019

 

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arraigned one
Abdullahi Tijjani for allegedly misleading the operatives of the
anti-graft agency.

Tijjani was arraigned on one count of deceiving the commission by
giving false information.

He was arraigned before Justice O.A. Egwuatu of the Federal High Court
Kano, on Friday.

The defendant allegedly misled operatives of the Commission by
alleging falsely that a staff of Yankura Branch of EcoBank Plc
unlawfully withdrew the sum of N7,200,000 from his corporate bank
account.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Following the plea, the prosecution counsel, Sadiq Hussein, asked the
court for a trial date, while the defence counsel moved an application
for his bail.

Justice Egwuatu granted the defendant N1-million bail with two
sureties providing the same amount.

Egwuatu adjourned the matter until November 19 for the commencement of
the hearing.

The charge stated: “That you, Abdullahi Tijjani, on or about 15 March
2019 in Kano within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, with
intent to defraud, misled the officers of the Economic and Financial
Crimes Commission in the course of the exercise of their official
duty, by giving false information that a staff of Yankura Branch of
EcoBank Plc unlawfully withdrew the sum of N7,200,000 from your
account with the bank with account name Bawahala Da Yardar Allah
Investment Limited and account number 5852011911, which information
you knew to be false and thereby committed an offense contrary to
Section 39(2)(a) of the EFCC Establishment Act, 2004 and punishable
under Section 39(2)(b) of the same Act.”
 

 
SaharaReporters, New York

