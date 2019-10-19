Abdullahi Sends EFCC On Wild Goose Chase, Lands In Court For Lying

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arraigned one

Abdullahi Tijjani for allegedly misleading the operatives of the

anti-graft agency.



Tijjani was arraigned on one count of deceiving the commission by

giving false information.



He was arraigned before Justice O.A. Egwuatu of the Federal High Court

Kano, on Friday.



The defendant allegedly misled operatives of the Commission by

alleging falsely that a staff of Yankura Branch of EcoBank Plc

unlawfully withdrew the sum of N7,200,000 from his corporate bank

account.



The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.



Following the plea, the prosecution counsel, Sadiq Hussein, asked the

court for a trial date, while the defence counsel moved an application

for his bail.



Justice Egwuatu granted the defendant N1-million bail with two

sureties providing the same amount.



Egwuatu adjourned the matter until November 19 for the commencement of

the hearing.



The charge stated: “That you, Abdullahi Tijjani, on or about 15 March

2019 in Kano within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, with

intent to defraud, misled the officers of the Economic and Financial

Crimes Commission in the course of the exercise of their official

duty, by giving false information that a staff of Yankura Branch of

EcoBank Plc unlawfully withdrew the sum of N7,200,000 from your

account with the bank with account name Bawahala Da Yardar Allah

Investment Limited and account number 5852011911, which information

you knew to be false and thereby committed an offense contrary to

Section 39(2)(a) of the EFCC Establishment Act, 2004 and punishable

under Section 39(2)(b) of the same Act.”

