Abuja Kidnappings: We Have Arrested 14 Suspects, Say Police

The alleged kidnappers and other suspected criminals were paraded by the FCT Police Command on Friday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 19, 2019

 

The Nigeria Police Force says it has arrested 14 suspected kidnappers
terrorizing Abuja metropolis.

The alleged kidnappers and other suspected criminals were paraded by
the FCT Police Command on Friday.

Bala Ciroma, the Commissioner of Police, said among the suspects are
10 people who were arrested in connection with the recent kidnappings
in Kuje while one was arrested in connection with the kidnap incident
on September 14 at Asokoro.

He gave their names as Mohammad Umar, 22; Mohammed Abdusalam, 18;
Abdullahi Bashir, 17; Abdulrazak Ibrahim, 20; Ibrahim Dogosika,  20;
Idris Ori, 30; Friday Taiye, 22; Abdullahi Ibrahim, 30; Garba
Abubakar, 25 and Abdullahi Mohammed, 35.

Ciroma also said 12 cars were recovered from eight suspected car snatchers.

SaharaReporters, New York

