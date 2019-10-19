Bayelsa Was Most Expensive Place To Eat Beef, Bread, Rice In September, NBS Reveals

NBS

Bayelsa State was the most expensive place to dine on several staple foods consumed by Nigerians in the month of September.

This is the discovery thrown up by the Nigeria Bureau of Statistic’s Selected Food Price Watch for the ninth month of the year.

The oil-reach state, which has lost most of its farmland and water bodies to petroleum pollution, was the costliest location to buy foods like beef with bone, white garri, all variants of rice studied by NBS with the exception of Ofada, as well as sliced and unsliced bread.

Beef with bone in Bayelsa sold for N1,236.31 and only cost N783.81 in Osun State.

Boneless beef was costliest in Delta – N1,506.32 and cheapest in Niger State – 1053.88.

In neighbouring Edo State, a tuber of yam was most expensive, selling for N296.08, while the average in Kwara was less than half the average in the Niger-Delta domain at N109.26.

Another staple food, white garri, which many Nigerians swallow as eba and drink with cold water as well as other varying accompaniments, had the highest average price nationwide in September.

The commodity went for N240.79 and was cheaper in another oil-rich state, Akwa Ibom, at N104.63.

The chief baked meal Nigerians consume – bread in its sliced and unsliced form, was most expensive in

In Bayelsa State as well – a sliced 500g loaf cost 434.62 and an unsliced 500g loaf sold for N400.

Conversely, a sliced loaf of bread of the same measurement cost N243.33 in Bauchi State and an unsliced loaf of similar weight was bought for N215.38 in Gombe State.

Some of the food produce captured by Sahara Reporters from the data, which were not most expensive in a Niger-Delta state in September were beans – both white and brown.

Nationwide, there was a massive drop year-on-year in the price of a tuber of yam – 32.13 per cent and a kilogram of tomato – 30.69 per cent, between September 2018 and September 2019.

A tuber of the traditional starchy food sold for N190.23 in September 2019 a marginal increase from N190.04 in August.

A Kilogram of tomato increased from 223.86 in August to N227.50 in September.

The cost of a kilogram of imported rice, which has been under attack from the government increased by 4.07 per cent – N371.13 in September compared to N356.61 in August.

When juxtaposed with what the price was in 2018, there was very little reduction of 0.05 per cent.