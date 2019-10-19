ICPC Recovers Constituency Tractors From Ex-Senator, Hands Them Over To Local Councils

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences

Commission has handed over to six local government councils, six

tractors worth N72 million seized from Isa Hamman Misau, a former

senator representing Bauchi Central senatorial zone.



ICPC State Commissioner, Abubakar Dutsinma, who handed over the

tractors to the chairmen of Ganjuwa, Misau, Dambam, Darazo, Warji and

Ningi councils in Kafin Madakii, said they were recovered on July 31

by a special Constituency Projects Tracking Group (CPTG) set up in 12

states by the commission in collaboration with civil society

organizations.



He said in the course of the investigation, the group discovered that

the tractors were under the 2015 constituency projects bought by Isa

Hamman Misau, but could not be delivered to the councils.



Dutsinma explained that the chairman of the Commission, Bolaji

Owosanoye, ordered the release of the tractors for distribution to the

beneficiaries.



A source in the commission also revealed that the former senator was

made to put the tractors in working condition before they were handed

over to the local government chairmen.



Also recovered from Misau are motorcycles ought to have been

distributed as part of his constituency projects.



The source in the ICPC said the motorcycles had not been distributed

because it was hard to identify potential beneficiaries.

