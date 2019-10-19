ICPC Recovers Constituency Tractors From Ex-Senator, Hands Them Over To Local Councils

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences
Commission has handed over to six local government councils, six
tractors worth N72 million seized from Isa Hamman Misau, a former
senator representing Bauchi Central senatorial zone.
ICPC State Commissioner, Abubakar Dutsinma, who handed over the
tractors to the chairmen of Ganjuwa, Misau, Dambam, Darazo, Warji and
Ningi councils in Kafin Madakii, said they were recovered on July 31
by a special Constituency Projects Tracking Group (CPTG) set up in 12
states by the commission in collaboration with civil society
organizations.
He said in the course of the investigation, the group discovered that
the tractors were under the 2015 constituency projects bought by Isa
Hamman Misau, but could not be delivered to the councils.
Dutsinma explained that the chairman of the Commission, Bolaji
Owosanoye, ordered the release of the tractors for distribution to the
beneficiaries.
A source in the commission also revealed that the former senator was
made to put the tractors in working condition before they were handed
over to the local government chairmen.
Also recovered from Misau are motorcycles ought to have been
distributed as part of his constituency projects.
The source in the ICPC said the motorcycles had not been distributed
because it was hard to identify potential beneficiaries.