IMN Calls For Dialogue With Nigerian Government

"Our doors are always open for dialogue with the government, it is an unconditional offer to enable government understand us even though we have understood them already, we have no other country but Nigeria."

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 19, 2019

 

The Islamic movement in Nigeria has called on the Nigerian Government to come to a round table for dialogue.

Malam Yahaya Yakubu, leader of the group in Katsina, said this while addressing journalists as part of activities marking the annual Arbaeen Trek, which is in commemoration of the murder of Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad.

He said, "Our doors are always open for dialogue with the government, it is an unconditional offer to enable government understand us even though we have understood them already, we have no other country but Nigeria.

"We have no other way to demonstrate and worship God than peaceful march through the streets and we have never instigated violence.

"The government should provide evidence justifying that what we are doing is wrong even in the sight of God. If they can, we will stop.

"We are in good relationship with our neighbours and even assist them in times of disasters.

"We invited the media in order to open up our activities on what we are doing to promote religious peace and interfaith harmony.’’

