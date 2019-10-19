Nigerian Army Recruits 5,000 Soldiers To Combat Insecurity

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 19, 2019

 

The Nigerian Army said it has recruited 5,000 soldiers to strengthen the fight against insecurity in the country.  

Abayomi Olonisakin, Chief of Defence Staff, disclosed this at the passing out ceremony of the new soldiers.

Olonisakin assured Nigerians that the military will not rest until the country was safe from threats of Boko Haram terrorists, armed bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements.

He also gave an assurance that the security challenges the country is currently facing will soon be a thing of the past.

He said, “Nigeria is currently facing numerous security challenges occasioned by activities of Boko Haram terrorists, armed bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements.

"But I wish to state that these security challenges will soon come to an end as we will not rest.

“Today marks yet another chapter in the history of this great institution and the country in general.

“I am glad that depot Nigerian Army has continued to evolve innovative ways of improving the standard in the training of personnel for the Nigerian Army."

SaharaReporters, New York

