Nigerian Railway Director Physically Assaults Medical Doctor In Lagos

The Director of Operations, Nigerian Railway Corporation, Ebute-Metta, Lagos, Niyi Alli, has physically assaulted a medical practitioner with the Federal Medical Centre, Lagos, Dr Chukwunweike Ojeah, landing him in hospital bed in the process.

Information gathered by SaharaReporters indicated that Ojeah had attempted to board a tricycle within the railway compound on Friday night after the close of work when the incident happened.

After being almost hit by a Sports Utility Vehicle belonging to Alli and expressing his displeasure at this, he was attacked with a stun gun by the railway director, leading to serious bleeding on his head and nose.

It was further gathered that after the physical assault, Alli also invited the police Area Commander, NRC, ACP Alami Adegoke, to arrest Ojeah but the police stayed action after the victim introduced himself as a senior public servant within the railway compound.

Following the incident, the FMC management petitioned the Managing Director of NRC, Engr Fidet Okhira, demanding action on the matter.

The petition dated October 18, 2019 and with reference number: FMCEB/HR/0532 and made available to SaharaReporters, said that Alli hit the victim on the face, leading to laceration in his nose and eyebrow.

The petition, which was signed by Assistant Director (Admin) for Medical Director, Mr H.H. Etim, claimed that since the attack on the doctor, he had been on admission at the hospital, while the director had been walking free without remorse.

The petition said, “Mr Niyi Alli ordered the Area Commander to order his men to arrest and lock up Ojeah.

“At this point, Dr Ojeah introduced himself as a public servant serving with Federal Medical Centre, Ebute Metta. On hearing this, the police abandoned him and took off with their vehicles.

“Dr Ojeah in his agony, went to the NRC Police Command headquarters and lodged a report where he was advised to seek medical attention for stabilisation.

“Ojeah is currently on admission receiving medical attention in the hospital.”

However, it was gathered that this was not the first time that Alli would be assaulting fellow workers in the NRC.

Sometime last year, he was said to have slapped a worker after accusing the man of insubordination but the case was swept under the carpet by the management.

Attempts to get the reaction of the NRC’s management proved abortive as its Public Relations Manager did not respond to calls made to his telephone number while a text also sent to him was not also replied.