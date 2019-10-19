Nigerian Railway Director Physically Assaults Medical Doctor In Lagos

Information gathered by SaharaReporters indicated that Ojeah had attempted to board a tricycle within the railway compound on Friday night after the close of work when the incident happened.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 19, 2019

 

The Director of Operations, Nigerian Railway Corporation, Ebute-Metta, Lagos, Niyi Alli, has physically assaulted a medical practitioner with the Federal Medical Centre, Lagos, Dr Chukwunweike Ojeah, landing him in hospital bed in the process.

Information gathered by SaharaReporters indicated that Ojeah had attempted to board a tricycle within the railway compound on Friday night after the close of work when the incident happened.

After being almost hit by a Sports Utility Vehicle belonging to Alli and expressing his displeasure at this, he was attacked with a stun gun by the railway director, leading to serious bleeding on his head and nose.

It was further gathered that after the physical assault, Alli also invited the police Area Commander, NRC, ACP Alami Adegoke, to arrest Ojeah but the police stayed action after the victim introduced himself as a senior public servant within the railway compound.

Following the incident, the FMC management petitioned the Managing Director of NRC, Engr Fidet Okhira, demanding action on the matter.

The petition dated October 18, 2019 and with reference number: FMCEB/HR/0532 and made available to SaharaReporters, said that Alli hit the victim on the face, leading to laceration in his nose and eyebrow.

The petition, which was signed by Assistant Director (Admin) for Medical Director, Mr H.H. Etim, claimed that since the attack on the doctor, he had been on admission at the hospital, while the director had been walking free without remorse.

The petition said, “Mr Niyi Alli ordered the Area Commander to order his men to arrest and lock up Ojeah. 

“At this point, Dr Ojeah introduced himself as a public servant serving with Federal Medical Centre, Ebute Metta. On hearing this, the police abandoned him and took off with their vehicles.

“Dr Ojeah in his agony, went to the NRC Police Command headquarters and lodged a report where he was advised to seek medical attention for stabilisation. 

“Ojeah is currently on admission receiving medical attention in the hospital.”

However, it was gathered that this was not the first time that Alli would be assaulting fellow workers in the NRC.

Sometime last year, he was said to have slapped a worker after accusing the man of insubordination but the case was swept under the carpet by the management.

Attempts to get the reaction of the NRC’s management proved abortive as its Public Relations Manager did not respond to calls made to his telephone number while a text also sent to him was not also replied.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Money IMF Lauds Nigeria Over Border Closure
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Travel Border Closure: Ghana And Nigeria Agree On Temporary Import Corridor For Ghanaian Goods
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Nigeria, Egypt, 33 Other African Heads Of State Head For Russia Summit Next Week
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Monkeypox Hits Lagos, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Other States
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion Nok, Jos To The Tafawa Belewa’s Tomb (I) By Patrick Naagbanton
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Guest Columnist A Passage to India By Femi Adesina
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Money IMF Lauds Nigeria Over Border Closure
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Abdullahi Sends EFCC On Wild Goose Chase, Lands In Court For Lying
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption ICPC Recovers Constituency Tractors From Ex-Senator, Hands Them Over To Local Councils
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Money How Buhari Spent 80% Of Abacha Loot -President's Aide
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights IMN Calls For Dialogue With Nigerian Government
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Jobs Court Stops NNPC Recruitment Over Age Requirement
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption Tinubu's Bullion Van: EFCC Requests Petitions Following Call To Investigate Buhari's Ally
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Serial Killers, Fraudster Arrested In Osun -Police
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Christianity There's No Kidnapping For Christ, Christian Association Tells Muslim Group
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Army Recruits 5,000 Soldiers To Combat Insecurity
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS New Minimum Wage: Don't Increase Personal Income Tax, NLC Warns Buhari Regime
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Abuja Kidnappings: We Have Arrested 14 Suspects, Say Police
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad