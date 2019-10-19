Serial Killers, Fraudster Arrested In Osun -Police

The Nigeria Police Force says it has arrested two suspected serial

killers and a fraudster in Osun State.



The suspects, Teslim Raji and Femi Bamidele, were paraded by the Osun

State Police Command on Friday.



Abiodun Ige, the Commissioner of Police in the state, while parading

the suspects in Osogbo, said Raji was arrested after series of

complaints by residents.



She said Raji, being investigated for the crime, was arrested last

year, charged to court and granted bail but later jumped bail after

which the suspect allegedly killed another person.



“His conspirator was arrested earlier when our officer went to his

house and one of his boys tried to escape,” she disclosed.



Ige revealed that the command also raided a shrine in Osogbo allegedly

being used by fraudsters to defraud unsuspecting members of the

public.



The commissioner said during the raid a suspected fraudster, Fatai

Olanrewaju, was arrested, adding that the raid on the shrine followed

a complaint by a woman that she was duped by the suspect.



“The woman said the suspect had been collecting money under the guise

that he was helping her.



“You can imagine the number of people who would have fallen victims of

his activities and the money rituals that would have been done here,”

Ige explained.



The police boss, however, said all the suspects would be charged to

court after the conclusion of the investigation.

