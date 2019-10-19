Serial Killers, Fraudster Arrested In Osun -Police

The suspects, Teslim Raji and Femi Bamidele, were paraded by the Osun State Police Command on Friday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 19, 2019

 

The Nigeria Police Force says it has arrested two suspected serial
killers and a fraudster in Osun State.

The suspects, Teslim Raji and Femi Bamidele, were paraded by the Osun
State Police Command on Friday.

Abiodun Ige, the Commissioner of Police in the state, while parading
the suspects in Osogbo, said Raji was arrested after series of
complaints by residents.

She said Raji, being investigated for the crime, was arrested last
year, charged to court and granted bail but later jumped bail after
which the suspect allegedly killed another person.

“His conspirator was arrested earlier when our officer went to his
house and one of his boys tried to escape,” she disclosed.

Ige revealed that the command also raided a shrine in Osogbo allegedly
being used by fraudsters to defraud unsuspecting members of the
public.

The commissioner said during the raid a suspected fraudster, Fatai
Olanrewaju, was arrested, adding that the raid on the shrine followed
a complaint by a woman that she was duped by the suspect.

“The woman said the suspect had been collecting money under the guise
that he was helping her.

“You can imagine the number of people who would have fallen victims of
his activities and the money rituals that would have been done here,”
Ige explained.

The police boss, however, said all the suspects would be charged to
court after the conclusion of the investigation.
 

 
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

ACTIVISM Police Disperse Shiite Protesters With Gunshots In Abuja
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Police Inmates Of Katsina Torture Centre Reunited With Families
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME My 72-year-old Father, Brother Raped, Impregnated Me, Says Teenager
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Sexually Abused And Sodomized Children Inside The Maiduguri Maximum Security Prison
CRIME UPDATED: Sodomy Of Children In Maiduguri Prison And ICRC’s Conspiracy Of Silence (Part 2)
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Okechukwu Efobi, Former UK Met Policeman, Found Guilty Of Gross Misconduct
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Christianity There's No Kidnapping For Christ, Christian Association Tells Muslim Group
0 Comments
7 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Money How Buhari Spent 80% Of Abacha Loot -President's Aide
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Government, NLC Agree On New Wage Implementation
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption ‘Yahoo-Yahoo Boys’ Can Be Useful To Us, Says EFCC Boss, Magu
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Travel Border Closure: Ghana And Nigeria Agree On Temporary Import Corridor For Ghanaian Goods
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption Tinubu's Bullion Van: EFCC Requests Petitions Following Call To Investigate Buhari's Ally
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Drugs One Out Of Seven Nigerians Use Psychoactive Substance –Gen Buba Marwa
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Police Disperse Shiite Protesters With Gunshots In Abuja
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Police Inmates Of Katsina Torture Centre Reunited With Families
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
News CBN’s Directives Weakening Its Confidence, Says Analysts
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Legal Group Petitions Court Over Aiteo's Alleged Refusal To Pay N259m Debt
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME My 72-year-old Father, Brother Raped, Impregnated Me, Says Teenager
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kogi Assembly Impeaches Deputy Governor
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad