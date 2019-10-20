Border Closure: Ghanaian Trade Union Urges Boycott Of Nigerian Goods

Nigeria Cameroon border

Ghana Union of Traders Association has called for a total boycott of made-in-Nigerian goods.

The call was made in light of the closure of the Nigerian land borders by the government since August 2019.

According to GhanaWeb, the union believes that a boycott would force the Nigerian Government to reconsider its decision to close the border.

Nigeria in its Prohibited and Restricted Imports list banned the importation of some 43 products including rice, cement, textile products, cocoa butter and other products it currently manufactures.

Greater Accra Regional Secretary of GUTA, David Kwadwo Amoateng, said that the Nigerian Government has not been fair to traders.

Amoateng added that he expects the Ghanaian Government to prevent Nigerian traders from importing goods into Ghana but that plea has fallen on deaf ears.

He said, “Either somebody’s bread has been buttered or we are cowards. Government is not being fair to us.

“Let’s boycott Nigerian products as payback for their government’s action. How can we be slaves in our own country?”