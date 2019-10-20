Buhari Orders Eradication Of Illegal Rehabilitation Centres In Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the police and other law enforcement agencies to identify and flush out all illegal rehabilitation centres across the country.

The order follows the discovery of another unlicensed correctional facility in Kaduna on Saturday after one had earlier been found in Kano and Katsina states. See Also CRIME Video: Inside Nigeria's Rehabilitation Centre Where Female Inmates Were Sexually Abused

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, President Buhari noted that such discoveries and arrests of operators are in line with his commitment to human rights and dignity of the citizens regardless of their age, religion and ethnicity.

He said, “No responsible democratic government would tolerate the existence of the torture chambers, and physical abuses of inmates in the name of rehabilitation of victims.”

The President called for more vigilance from the general public and assist security agencies in crime prevention and control by reporting the existence of criminal activities around their communities.

The police in Kaduna raided another illegal rehabilitation centre in the Rigasa area of the state, rescuing about 147 victims with some of them in chains.