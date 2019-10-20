Gunmen Receive N.7 Million Ransom To Release Kidnapped Nigerian Pastor

A clergyman, Reverend Solomon Jediel, has regained his freedom four

days after his abduction by armed men in Taraba State.



Jediel, a gospel preacher with the United Methodist church, Mallum, a

suburb of Ardo-Kola Local Government Area, was kidnapped by the gunmen

in the early hours of Tuesday.



ChannelsTV reports that N700,000 was paid to the kidnappers before the

clergyman regained his freedom.



The source added that the abductors contacted the family on Saturday

morning after paying the ransom to come and pick the victim at

Mararaban Mallam-Ali junction.



Following his abduction, Jediel’s abductors had called his family to

start saving up for his release.