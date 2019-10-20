Gunmen Receive N.7 Million Ransom To Release Kidnapped Nigerian Pastor

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 20, 2019

 

A clergyman, Reverend Solomon Jediel, has regained his freedom four
days after his abduction by armed men in Taraba State.

ChannelsTV reports that N700,000 was paid to the kidnappers before the
clergyman regained his freedom.

The source added that the abductors contacted the family on Saturday
morning after paying the ransom to come and pick the victim at
Mararaban Mallam-Ali junction.

Following his abduction, Jediel’s abductors had called his family to
start saving up for his release.

SaharaReporters, New York

