Lion Escapes From Cage In Nigerian Zoo, Residents Live In Fear

The incident happened around 9 pm when the rangers were trying to put it back to its cage after they returned it from the national agricultural show which took place in Nasarawa state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 20, 2019

 

There was panic on Saturday night around Zoo Road in Kano metropolis when a lion escaped from its cage at the Kano Zoological Garden.

A source at the zoological garden told the News Agency of Nigeria that efforts were being made to capture the animal which was still within
the zoo premises.

Malam Rabiu Lawal, a resident of Zoo Road, told NAN that he had locked up his residence until an announcement was made that the lion has been
captured.

”My entire family members will be indoors even if it will take one month to recover the lion. I have not experienced this kind of fear
since I packed into this area for more than 15 years,” he said.

Residents of the area went indoors earlier than usual to avoid any encounter with the lion.

