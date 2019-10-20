Lion Escapes From Cage In Nigerian Zoo, Residents Live In Fear

There was panic on Saturday night around Zoo Road in Kano metropolis when a lion escaped from its cage at the Kano Zoological Garden.



The incident happened around 9 pm when the rangers were trying to put it back to its cage after they returned it from the national

agricultural show which took place in Nasarawa state.



A source at the zoological garden told the News Agency of Nigeria that efforts were being made to capture the animal which was still within

the zoo premises.



Malam Rabiu Lawal, a resident of Zoo Road, told NAN that he had locked up his residence until an announcement was made that the lion has been

captured.



”My entire family members will be indoors even if it will take one month to recover the lion. I have not experienced this kind of fear

since I packed into this area for more than 15 years,” he said.



Residents of the area went indoors earlier than usual to avoid any encounter with the lion.