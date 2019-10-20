Minimum Wage: Don’t Forget Your Promise To Us, Ondo Workers Tell Governor Akeredolu

Workers in Ondo State have urged Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to fulfill his promise to them and immediately start paying the new national minimum wage of N30,000 per month.

In a letter addressed to the governor by organised labour in the state, the workers said anything short of the payment of that amount would translate to a breach of agreement by Akeredolu.

The workers in the letter said, “Following the eventual meeting of October 18, 2019 that culminated in the agreement for the adjustment of emoluments as a result of the N 30,000 new minimum wage bill signed into law by the President Muhammadu Buhari in April, 2018, the organised labour in Ondo State therefore prays for instant implementation and payment of the agreed wage increase effective April 18, 2019.

“The import of this letter is to further build on and remind our dear Arakunrin of the promise made to Ondo State workers May 1, 2019 wherein he promised to pay, when the process of negotiation is concluded.

“Hence, this reminder for quick action with regard to payment of the new approved wage.”

Last week Friday, the organised labour reached a deal with the Nigerian Government on the consequential adjustment arising from the new minimum wage of N30, 000.

Both parties had agreed on 23.3 percentage increase for workers on grade level 07, 20 per cent for those on grade level 08; 19 per cent for workers on grade level 09, 16 per cent for those on level 10 to 14 and 14 per cent for workers on grade levels 15 to 17.