Oba Of Benin Urges Buhari To Improve Security In Nigeria, Hails NAFEST

The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, has urged the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to create policies that would improve the security of lives and property in the country.

He made the call while receiving guests from within and outside Edo State on Sunday in commemoration of the his 66th birthday.

Oba Ewuare II tasked the Nigerian Government to create a conducive environment for the youth to be gain fully employed, maintaining that this would prevent young people from migrating to more developed countries in Europe, America and other parts of the world.

Speaking further, the traditional ruler thanked Buhari’s administration for bringing the National Festival for Arts and Culture to Edo State, adding that the annual ceremony had the needed ingredient to unite the different peoples of Nigeria.