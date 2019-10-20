Okonjo-Iweala's Family Crisis: Ex-Finance Minister's Relatives, State Government Battle Over Late Father's Throne

The Delta State Government has been accused of encouraging a crisis in

Ogwashi-Uku with the endorsement of a faction of the Okonjo royal

family.



The state government had last week confirmed HRM Ifechukwude Okonjo II

as the Obi of Ogwashi-Uku, saying all relevant traditional rites by

those concerned have been concluded.



It based its decision on a Supreme Court judgement, saying the state

has no reason to stop the presentation of staff of office to the

monarch.



The oldest member of the Okonjo royal family and claimant to the

throne, HRM Obi Nathan Okonjo, in a chat with The Guardian in

Ogwashi-Uku at the weekend, wondered why government hastened to made

the endorsement when it was aware of existing factions, courtesy of

his letters to relevant state institutions, and the state is a

defendant in an ongoing litigation with suite number 0/39/2018, which

has been adjourned to October 28 this year.



He said: “We are already in an Ogwashi-Uku High Court and the state

government is the sixth defendant on the perpetual injunction

restraining Ifechukwude and anybody from the lineage of my late

cousin, Prof. Ben Okonjo, from ascending to the throne of Obi of

Ogwashi-Uku, as they are not favoured to become the Obi of Ogwashi-Uku

by virtue of the judgement in suit number 0/5/85.



“The matter came up on Wednesday at Ogwashi-Uku High Court, and their

lawyer, Dr. Nwabuoku was there to represent the family of the late

Prof. Ben Okonjo. That is a preemptive suit we filled last year, to

prevent what is happening today.



“It is a declaration that a fraction of Umu Obahai, to the exclusion

of others, including the claimants, cannot, by virtue of election,

overrule the Order of Court in suit number 0/5/85 mentioned above and

the age-long tradition of succession by primogeniture of the

Ogwashi-Uku people.”



“We are taught not to confront the government, but we are definitely

taking this case to its logical conclusion. Because what they are

trying to do is to instigate crisis in Ogwashi-Uku, and we will not

honour them with that, as we are very civilized people.”