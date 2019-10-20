Presidency Accuses States, Communities Of Frustrating Projects

The Presidency has faulted some state governments and communities for allegedly frustrating projects of the Federal Government in the country.

In a statement on Saturday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, it warned against creating unnecessary impediments in the allocation of land or access to such lands for federal projects.

It added that the Federal Government might be forced to re-allocate the projects elsewhere from communities or states where such challenges occur.

The statement reads, “The idea of chasing away contractors on site or making undue demands from them by local communities or the deliberate actions of state governments to frustrate the allocation of lands for federal projects is an antithesis of the people’s welfare.”

In a recent directive, the Presidency said President Buhari asked his ministers to have the states clear all lingering land issues threatening federal projects under their supervision or have such projects moved to willing states where that becomes impossible.

He regretted that some communities in the states were frustrating the siting of federal projects in their areas by making impossible demands for land compensation on contractors and even chasing them away from the site where they were unable to meet up.

The Presidency said to compound matters, contractors kept away from the site often make further demands on payment whenever they return to site.

The statement added, “By denying Federal Government lands for projects and creating unnecessary obstacles for the execution of these projects, it may be unfair to turn around and accuse the same Federal Government of marginalising people in terms of projects allocation.

“When it comes to the welfare of the people, governments at all levels should be united by the common goal of improving the well-being of the people, regardless of political affiliation.”