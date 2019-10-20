Seven People Killed In Edo Governor Obaseki’s Convoy Crash

The crash and killing occurred on Benin-Auchi Expressway. Several other persons including one of the governor’s drivers were injured in the incident.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 20, 2019

 

At least seven have been killed in an automobile crash that involved
the convoy of the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki.

The crash and killing occurred on Benin-Auchi Expressway.

Several other persons including one of the governor’s drivers were
injured in the incident.

According to reports, the crash occurred at Ehorin Uhunmwode Local
Government Area when a Toyota Hilux van in the governor’s advance team
had a head-on collision with an Audi car.

The team was heading for Ambrose Ali University (AAU) at Ekpoma in Edo State.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Money IMF Lauds Nigeria Over Border Closure
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Human Rights IMN Calls For Dialogue With Nigerian Government
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption ICPC Recovers Constituency Tractors From Ex-Senator, Hands Them Over To Local Councils
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Railway Director Physically Assaults Medical Doctor In Lagos
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Money How Buhari Spent 80% Of Abacha Loot -President's Aide
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Tinubu's Bullion Van: EFCC Requests Petitions Following Call To Investigate Buhari's Ally
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Money IMF Lauds Nigeria Over Border Closure
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Corruption Abdullahi Sends EFCC On Wild Goose Chase, Lands In Court For Lying
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights IMN Calls For Dialogue With Nigerian Government
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
News Lion Escapes From Cage In Nigerian Zoo, Residents Live In Fear
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Jobs Court Stops NNPC Recruitment Over Age Requirement
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption ICPC Recovers Constituency Tractors From Ex-Senator, Hands Them Over To Local Councils
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Railway Director Physically Assaults Medical Doctor In Lagos
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Army Recruits 5,000 Soldiers To Combat Insecurity
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Money How Buhari Spent 80% Of Abacha Loot -President's Aide
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Hannatu Musawa The Cat And Mouse Game Of The Nigerian Ports Authority And BUA International Limited By Hannatu Musawa
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion The Constitutional Vandalism In Kogi State Must End Now By Inibehe Effiong
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Dele Giwa's Assassination: Nigeria Has Eaten Her Cake! By Erasmus Ikhide
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad