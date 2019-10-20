Seven People Killed In Edo Governor Obaseki’s Convoy Crash

At least seven have been killed in an automobile crash that involved

the convoy of the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki.



The crash and killing occurred on Benin-Auchi Expressway.



Several other persons including one of the governor’s drivers were

injured in the incident.



According to reports, the crash occurred at Ehorin Uhunmwode Local

Government Area when a Toyota Hilux van in the governor’s advance team

had a head-on collision with an Audi car.



The team was heading for Ambrose Ali University (AAU) at Ekpoma in Edo State.