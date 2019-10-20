UPDATE: Lion Captured After Escape From Kano Zoo

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 20, 2019

 

After hours of searching for a lion, which escaped from its cage at a zoo in Kano, the animal has been captured.

Head of the zoological garden, Sai’du Gwarzo, told BBC Hausa on Sunday morning that the lion was found inside a cage housing goats within the zoo premises.

It was said to have killed and eaten all the goats in the cage when it was discovered.

Gwarzo said, “The rangers had succeeded in locking up the cage before the lion was shot with an injection which made him less harmful before it was captured and returned to its cage.”

There was panic on Saturday night around Kano metropolis when the lion escaped from its cage at the zoological garden.

The incident happened around 9:00pm when rangers were trying to put it back into its cage after returning from a national agricultural show in Nasarawa State.

Many residents and motorists abandoned the busy zoo road late Saturday and on Sunday morning for fear of being attacked by the lion.

SaharaReporters, New York

