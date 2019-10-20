USSD Charge: Minister of Communication Calls For Discontinuation By Network Providers

MTN Nigeria had sent a message to customers notifying them of its intention to deduct N4.00 per USSD transaction.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 20, 2019

Minister of Communication, Isa Pantami, has ordered the immediate stoppage of Unstructured Supplementary Service Data deductions by network providers in Nigeria.

Pantami ile reacting to public outcry about the charges on Twitter,said the ministry was not aware of the sudden plan by network providers to charge users for USSD transactions.

He said, “We have directed Nigerian Communication Commission to ask MTN to suspend the plan.

“We are not aware of it officially. We will investigate and make sure the right thing is done.”

SaharaReporters, New York

