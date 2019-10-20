Video: Inside Nigeria's Rehabilitation Centre Where Female Inmates Were Sexually Abused

One of the female victims rescued from another illegal facility, Malam
Niga’s Rehabilitation Centre, in Kaduna State has revealed how they
were sexually abused.
The revelation came shortly after security operatives stormed another
illegal facility at Rigasa area in Igabi Local Government Area of the
state.
The operation was said to be personally monitored by the state
governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Saturday, barely three weeks after the
police rescued over 300 victims from a similar centre in Rigasa.
About 147 victims including 22 females and four foreigners were
rescued by the police during today’s operation, many of whom were
chained.
Narrating her experience at the centre, the victim told ChannelsTV
that female inmates were sexually harassed by the son-in-law of the
owner of the centre.
According to the victim, the daughter of the owner of the facility,
Fatima, was aware of the wrongdoings of her husband.
She added that Fatima punished them and quarrelled with her husband
whenever communicated with the victims.