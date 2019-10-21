Adamawa IDPs Accuse First City Monument Bank Of Shortchanging Them

The protesters also blocked the Atiku Abubakar dual carriageway. They accused FCMB of withholding the World Bank grant, provided to resettle them.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 21, 2019

Some internally displaced persons have blocked access way into the First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Yola, Adamawa state.

They blocked the bank, Monday morning, forcing it to temporarily suspend banking services.

The protesters also blocked the Atiku Abubakar dual carriageway.

They accused FCMB of withholding the World Bank grant, provided to resettle them.

They alleged, "the bank officials deliberately jammed the internet service to prevent us from accessing our respective accounts".

"We were alerted by some of our colleagues who used the POS services to withdraw their monies on Saturday and Sunday," one of the IDPs said.

However, Kwoji Kwaghe, the Coordinator of Youth Empowerment and Social Support Operations (YESSO), an organisation responsible for enlisting beneficiary IDPs, denied that there were such disbursements.

"I was confronted with the question this morning that some IDPs withdrew N400,000, N800,000 and even a million naira at the weekend.

"If that is true, then there must be mixed up somewhere because to the best of my knowledge, they are not entitled to more than N30,000 in one tranche," he said.

FCMB officials were unreachable as of the time of filing this report.

