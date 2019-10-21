Bandits Displace 2,000 Villagers In 17 Kaduna Villages

“But when they reached the bandits’ hideout, they were overpowered and the bandits said since the community had decided to attack them, we will not have peace.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 21, 2019

Bandits have displaced 17 villages in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

The incident, which was said to have happened on Sunday, led to the displacement of about 2,000, persons, who have since taken refuge at LEA Birnin Yero Primary School.

One of the victims and village head of Unguwan Gibe, Jibrin Abdullahi, said, “Bandits came to our village to attack us at about 1:00pm on Sunday.

“The problem started when vigilante decided to help the community to deal with the bandits in their hideout.

“The bandits don’t allow us to go to farm, the vigilantes wanted to bring an end to this.

He identified the villages that were displaced to include Tura, Unguwan Gebi, Unguwan Dangauta, Unguwan Nayawu, Unguwan Makeri, Jagani and Sabon Gida.

Others are, Dallatu, Unguwan Alhaji Ahmadu, Sabon Gari, Kusau, Gidan Sarkin Noma, Unguwan Pati, Unguwan Tofa and Sauran Giwa.

Chief Imam of Izala Mosque, Ibrahim Usman, said the bandits had been terrorising the community even before Sunday’s attack and called on government to intervene to enable them return home.

SaharaReporters, New York

