Flood Kills Two Children In Ondo, Forces Residents Out Of Their Houses

File Photo

At least two children have lost their lives as a result of flooding in Ondo State while several persons have been sacked from their homes by the incident.

The two children, Igulapelewe Inusokan and Justinah Feiwei, who were initially declared missing at Ajapa under Ese Odo Local Council Area, were found dead over the weekend.

Godwin Akpos, the Iginabou of Ajapa area, who confirmed the incident, described the flood as worrisome, noting that people have been forced to abandon their houses.

According to him, the flooding have destroyed farmlands and resulted in economic hardship for the people.

He said, “The situation (flood) has badly affected the whole community, no house was spared including schools and churches.

“Presently, there is even serious starvation and famine in the community.

“It started about four days ago but it is getting worst. All our houses and property are gone.

“It is unfortunate that we even lost two children to the incident.”