How We Rescued Rambo, Kidnapped Assistant Commissioner Of Police -Nigerian Police

Isa Rambo, Area Commander, Suleja Area Command of the Nigeria Police Force, who was kidnapped in Kaduna has been rescued.



Rambo, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, was kidnapped on his way to Jos, Plateau State, on Saturday.



The kidnappers demanded a ransom of N50 million before releasing him.



Speaking about Rambo’s rescue, Frank Mba, spokesman for the police, said, "He was successfully rescued by a combined team of police operatives from Kaduna, Niger and Zone 7 Command Headquarters Abuja, backed up by members of the elite Special Forces of the NPF."



He added that two suspects have been arrested adding that investigation is still ongoing.