Ondo-based Activist Reveals How He Was Arrested And Brutalised By Police

On August 6, I was handcuffed and put inside a vehicle before taken to the court. After much debate, the court granted me bail.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 21, 2019

An activist based in Ondo State, Jelili Oladapo, has narrated how he was arrested and beaten by policemen during the #RevolutionNowprotest in the city on August 5, 2019.

Oladapo said he was forced to sleep in a decongested police cell where he was excommunicated for a whole day.

He narrated his ordeal in a statement he shared on one of his social media pages.

He said, “After I was arrested by the police, I was dragged, beaten, brutalised and even handcuffed and not allowed to express myself.

“I was kept behind bars, with many detainees in a congested cell.”

According to him, the case was transferred from Ore Division of the Police Command to Ondo State Police Headquarters in Akure shortly after his arrest.

He added, “An officer after reading my statement threatened me with a gun at the police station, asking me to cooperate with him.

“On August 6, I was handcuffed and put inside a vehicle before taken to the court. After much debate, the court granted me bail.

“The magistrate adjourned the case to October 22 and said that if the other party do not follow up on the matter, it will likely be struck out.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Assistant Commissioner Of Police Kidnapped In Kaduna, N50m Demanded To Free Him
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME How We Rescued Rambo, Kidnapped Assistant Commissioner Of Police -Nigerian Police
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
How We Were Sexually Abused In Illegal Kaduna Rehab Centre - Victim
CRIME Video: Inside Nigeria's Rehabilitation Centre Where Female Inmates Were Sexually Abused
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Woman Bites, Brutalizes 4-year-old Niece With Hot Knife, Blames Devil After Arrest
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Justice Ojukwu About To Rule On Sowore Bail Variation Application
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News LIVE: N150 Million Bail: Sowore Approaches Court Today For Variation Of Bail Conditions
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Assistant Commissioner Of Police Kidnapped In Kaduna, N50m Demanded To Free Him
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME How We Rescued Rambo, Kidnapped Assistant Commissioner Of Police -Nigerian Police
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Celebrity Davido, Chioma Welcome Baby Boy
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Money USSD Charge: Minister of Communication Calls For Discontinuation By Network Providers
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
News UPDATE: Lion Captured After Escape From Kano Zoo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections One Killed During Attack On Kogi Governorship Candidate’s Convoy
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
How We Were Sexually Abused In Illegal Kaduna Rehab Centre - Victim
CRIME Video: Inside Nigeria's Rehabilitation Centre Where Female Inmates Were Sexually Abused
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Okonjo-Iweala's Family Crisis: Ex-Finance Minister's Relatives, State Government Battle Over Late Father's Throne
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Woman Bites, Brutalizes 4-year-old Niece With Hot Knife, Blames Devil After Arrest
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Justice Ojukwu About To Rule On Sowore Bail Variation Application
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Energy Nigerian Government Earmarks $1.61bn For 24-hour Power Supply —TCN
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Shame Of Lagos: Roads Everywhere, Nowhere To Drive Because Of Bad Governance
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad