Senate Rejects Niger Delta Ministry’s Budget

The Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs on Monday rejected the 2020 capital budget of N23bn for the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs due to uncompleted projects in the region, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

Chairman of the Committee, Peter Nwaoboshi, made this known when the Minister, Godswill Akpabio, appeared before the committee to defend the ministry’s budget of N25, 910,486,285.

Nwaboshi said that with the oversight function carried out in the ministry, it was realised that the bane of the ministry was abandoned projects littered all over the nine Niger Delta states.

He said, “There is no state, I dare to say that there is no local government where there is no abandoned projects in the Niger Delta.

“We cannot continue like that. With all the abandoned projects in the Niger Delta and we are talking about new projects; these new projects are designed to fail.

“We need to look at this budget again and expect you to do your cleanup because the document we needed were not supplied to us.”