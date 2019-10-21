YabaTech Graduates Tackle School Management Over Failure To Mobilise Them For NYSC

We inherited a disorganised school calendar, we were at the mercy of lecturers and nonteaching staff of the school, we stomached all that hoping one day we will be free, let us go

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 21, 2019

Graduates of Yaba College of Technology have taken to Twitter to vent their displeasure over the refusal of the school management to mobilise them for the National Youth Service despite passing out from the institution since 2018.

Expressing his anger, one former student of the school with Twitter handle @IkheoaP, said, “I and my course mates graduated since December 2018 and up till now we haven't served because our incompetent school refused to upload our names on the NYSC senate list. 

“I had a friend in IMSU whose school went on strike earlier this year, I graduated before this guy but he is currently serving now, whereas I have spent exactly 10 months and six days at home waiting for my school to upload our names on the senate list.

“We plead that the Minister of Education comes to our aid, this is so annoying and frustrating.”

Another former student of the institution with the handle @joshuaayomide18said, “It is almost a year and YabaTech has proven to be ineffective regarding our NYSC. 

“This is apparently demeaning to her standard and we seek an urgent response to our cry.”

One aggrieved graduate, @IseoluwaAmoo, said, “We inherited a disorganised school calendar, we were at the mercy of lecturers and nonteaching staff of the school, we stomached all that hoping one day we will be free, let us go, we are tired of you holding us back.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education Again, Disease Threatens Queens College, Lagos Government Begins Investigation
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Education 400-Level University Of Nigeria Nsukka Student Commits Suicide
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Education PHOTONEWS : Ondo State Students Protesting Over Bursary Payment
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Education Students Shut Down Federal University Otuoke Over Purported Fee Increase But VC Says Fees Have Not Been Increased
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Education Injustice Reigns In RSUST As Management Razes Students’ Mosque, Arrest Students
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Education Closure Of Obafemi Awolowo University: Students Tell Their Story
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Assistant Commissioner Of Police Kidnapped In Kaduna, N50m Demanded To Free Him
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Police Service Commission Confirms Appointment Of Six DIGs, Promotes 14 Commissioners To AIG
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME How We Rescued Rambo, Kidnapped Assistant Commissioner Of Police -Nigerian Police
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Celebrity Davido, Chioma Welcome Baby Boy
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Court Orders Temporary Forfeiture Of Saraki's Properties To Nigerian Government
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Travel Shame Of Lagos: Roads Everywhere, Nowhere To Drive Because Of Bad Governance
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News UPDATE: Lion Captured After Escape From Kano Zoo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
How We Were Sexually Abused In Illegal Kaduna Rehab Centre - Victim
CRIME Video: Inside Nigeria's Rehabilitation Centre Where Female Inmates Were Sexually Abused
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections One Killed During Attack On Kogi Governorship Candidate’s Convoy
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News LIVE: N150 Million Bail: Sowore Approaches Court Today For Variation Of Bail Conditions
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Okonjo-Iweala's Family Crisis: Ex-Finance Minister's Relatives, State Government Battle Over Late Father's Throne
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Woman Bites, Brutalizes 4-year-old Niece With Hot Knife, Blames Devil After Arrest
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad