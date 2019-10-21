YabaTech Graduates Tackle School Management Over Failure To Mobilise Them For NYSC

Graduates of Yaba College of Technology have taken to Twitter to vent their displeasure over the refusal of the school management to mobilise them for the National Youth Service despite passing out from the institution since 2018.

Expressing his anger, one former student of the school with Twitter handle @IkheoaP, said, “I and my course mates graduated since December 2018 and up till now we haven't served because our incompetent school refused to upload our names on the NYSC senate list.

“I had a friend in IMSU whose school went on strike earlier this year, I graduated before this guy but he is currently serving now, whereas I have spent exactly 10 months and six days at home waiting for my school to upload our names on the senate list.

“We plead that the Minister of Education comes to our aid, this is so annoying and frustrating.”

Another former student of the institution with the handle @joshuaayomide18said, “It is almost a year and YabaTech has proven to be ineffective regarding our NYSC.

“This is apparently demeaning to her standard and we seek an urgent response to our cry.”

One aggrieved graduate, @IseoluwaAmoo, said, “We inherited a disorganised school calendar, we were at the mercy of lecturers and nonteaching staff of the school, we stomached all that hoping one day we will be free, let us go, we are tired of you holding us back.”