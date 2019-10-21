Youths Block Suleja-Minna-Bida Highway Over Bad Roads

One of the coordinators of the protest, Mohammad Etsu, said, “We will not stop this protest for good roads until the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, address us.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 21, 2019

Youths under the auspices of the National Youth Council of Nigeria on Monday blocked the Suleja-Minna Highway to protest the deplorable state of roads in Niger State, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

The angry youths were said to have also blocked the Bida-Minna Road, forcing motorists to take alternative routes to their destinations.

Police and other security operatives fired teargas to disperse the youths but they remained adamant.

