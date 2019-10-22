BREAKING: DSS Operatives Lay Siege To Nigerian Journalist Home

A Nigerian journalist has raised the alarm that operatives of

Nigeria's secret police, the Department of State Services, have laid

siege to his home in Delta State.



It is not clear why the journalist's home is under the siege of the

DSS operatives



The journalist, Prince Amour Udemude, a journalist based in Asaba, an

area in the Niger Delta told SaharaReporters: "As I speak with you my

residence is besieged by DSS officials in Delta State.



"I don't know why they're here.



"But I learnt they had called for reinforcement.



"I'm holed up in my apartment. I don't know what's really happening."



A Nigerian journalist, Agba Jalingo, who was in police detention for

over a week for a report about an alleged diversion of N500 million by

the Cross River governor, charged with treason in September.



Jalingo, who is the publisher of CrossRiverWatch, a Cross River

State-based newspaper, was arrested and detained over a petition by

the government’s owned microfinance bank following the report in his

newspaper.



Jalingo’s newspaper has relentlessly criticized Ben Ayade, the state governor.



The journalist who was arrested in Lagos and driven by road to

Calabar, the capital city of the Cross River State, had sued the

police over his arrest and detention, which he said were illegal and a

breach of his fundamental human rights.



He is asking a court to order the police to pay him N150 million as

damages for the manner he was allegedly maltreated.



On August 5, 2019, Nigerian police arrested and detained at least four

journalists covering protests that took place across Nigeria in

connection with the hashtag #RevolutionNow, according to journalists

who spoke with CPJ and media reports.



In the morning of August 5, police in Calabar, the capital of

Nigeria’s southern Cross River state, detained Jeremiah Achibong, a

reporter with the privately owned CrossRiverWatch news website, and

Nickolas Kalu, a journalist with the privately-owned The Nation

newspaper, according to the journalists, who spoke with CPJ.



Officers in the anti-cult and anti-kidnapping police force arrested

the pair while the journalists were seeking information about the

arrest of Ugbal Jonathan, a CrossRiverWatch reporter who participated

in the #RevolutionNow protests and was detained by police earlier that

day, Achibong and Kalu said.



Also on August 5, police officers beat and arrested Victor Ogungbenro,

a video journalist with SaharaReporters, while he was covering a

protest in Lagos state, according to Ogungbenro, who spoke with CPJ

via phone, and a video of the attack and arrest circulated on

WhatsApp, which CPJ reviewed.



Ogungbenro told CPJ he repeatedly identified himself as a journalist,

but police slapped, kicked, and dragged him, and sprayed tear gas into

his face. Police arrested him and held him until August 6, when he was

released without charge after presenting a surety for his bail, he

said.



Police also arrested SaharaReporters journalist, Tosin Ajuwon, on

August 5 while he was covering a protest in Nigeria’s southwestern

Ondo State, according to a Premium Times report from the day and

Ajuwon, who spoke via phone with CPJ.



Ajuwon said he was filming the protest when police forcefully pulled

him into a van and drove him to a police station, where they detained

him for several hours before releasing him without charge.