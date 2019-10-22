BREAKING: Nigerians Under Attack In South Africa

This has been confirmed by Nigerian Citizens South Africa and Nigeria’s Consular General to South Africa.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 22, 2019

 

Nigerians living in South Africa are currently under attack at Mpumalamga area of the country.

This has been confirmed by Nigerian Citizens South Africa and Nigeria’s Consular General to South Africa, according to a report by The Nation.

The details of what caused the renewed attack is yet to be known.

This is coming few weeks after the Nigerian Government and South Africa had a meeting to address xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other African migrants in the former apartheid nation.

More to follow soon...

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Finance SA To Return Seized $9 Million To Nigeria November 30
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Politics Xenophobia: Ekweremadu Leads 7-Man Senate Team To South Africa
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
South Africa Another Nigerian Killed In South Africa
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME Udubuisi-Chukwu’s Death: Abike Dabiri Visits South African Embassy, Demands Justice
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Corruption FBI List: South African Firm Educates Citizens On How To Avoid Nigerian 'Romance Scams'
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Politics Buhari Silent More Than 48 Hours After Attacks On Nigerians In South Africa
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Saraki Cries Out Over Forfeiture Of Properties To Nigerian Government
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Police Police Service Commission Confirms Appointment Of Six DIGs, Promotes 14 Commissioners To AIG
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Orders Temporary Forfeiture Of Saraki's Properties To Nigerian Government
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption We Begged Fayose To Patronise Us, Says Zenith Bank’s Staff
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Travel Shame Of Lagos: Roads Everywhere, Nowhere To Drive Because Of Bad Governance
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Court Remands Two British Nationals Over P&ID Scam
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Assistant Commissioner Of Police Kidnapped In Kaduna, N50m Demanded To Free Him
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Celebrity Davido, Chioma Welcome Baby Boy
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Jobs Buhari Regime's Alleged Secret Recruitment: Federal Character Commission Begins Investigation
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Senate Rejects Niger Delta Ministry’s Budget
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME How We Rescued Rambo, Kidnapped Assistant Commissioner Of Police -Nigerian Police
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Dino Melaye Vs Smart Adeyemi: INEC Fixes November 16 For Rerun Of Kogi West Senatorial Election
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad