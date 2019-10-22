Buhari Regime Turns To Russia, US' Rival, To Procure Weapons In Fight Against Boko Haram

The President Muhammadu Buhari regime will discuss the purchase of

lethal weapons to tackle the Boko Haram insurgency with the Russian

government during the Russia-Africa Summit this week.



Russia is seen by Americans as having a reputation for supporting

rogue nations, especially countries with poor human rights records.



Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity,

Garba Shehu, stated this on Monday in Abuja.



Shehu said President Buhari would hold security talks with President

Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the summit, holding between October

23 and 25.



He said, “Russia has been doing a lot to support our military,

although I am not suggesting that we have engaged them as fully as we

should.



“I think this visit presents a unique opportunity for the two

presidents to sit down and discuss weapon procurement, including, of

course, helicopters, which Russians can supply and would be useful to

Nigeria towards ending the insurgency.



“So, I believe that arms procurement, to which the Russians are

favourably disposed, will form a big part of this conversation."



Meanwhile, the United States Department of Energy, National Nuclear

Security Administration, Office of Nuclear Smuggling Detection and

Deterrence (US-DOE/NNSA/NSDD) has donated two Mobile Radiation

Detection Systems to Nigeria for the fight against terrorism.



The Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of Explosive Ordnance

Disposal (EOD), Maikudi Shehu, disclosed this yesterday during a

one-week training and unveiling of the radiation systems in Lagos.



News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the training had 10 EOD and

Chemical, Biological, Radiological Nuclear (CBRN) police officers in

attendance.



The CP said the training came at the right time in efforts to curtail

terrorism and other security threats in the country.



He said, “The menace of insecurity calls for a new approach that will

be founded on credible intelligence gathering, acquisition of modern

technology, capacity building, and inter-agency collaboration.”



“Therefore, I urge all participants to ensure effective use of this

equipment and utilise the knowledge that will be acquired from this

important training to enhance our national nuclear security.”