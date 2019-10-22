Buhari Regime Turns To Russia, US' Rival, To Procure Weapons In Fight Against Boko Haram

Russia is seen by Americans as having a reputation for supporting rogue nations, especially countries with poor human rights records.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 22, 2019

 

The President Muhammadu Buhari regime will discuss the purchase of
lethal weapons to tackle the Boko Haram insurgency with the Russian
government during the Russia-Africa Summit this week.

Russia is seen by Americans as having a reputation for supporting
rogue nations, especially countries with poor human rights records.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity,
Garba Shehu, stated this on Monday in Abuja.

Shehu said President Buhari would hold security talks with President
Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the summit, holding between October
23 and 25.

He said, “Russia has been doing a lot to support our military,
although I am not suggesting that we have engaged them as fully as we
should.

“I think this visit presents a unique opportunity for the two
presidents to sit down and discuss weapon procurement, including, of
course, helicopters, which Russians can supply and would be useful to
Nigeria towards ending the insurgency.

“So, I believe that arms procurement, to which the Russians are
favourably disposed, will form a big part of this conversation."

Meanwhile, the United States Department of Energy, National Nuclear
Security Administration, Office of Nuclear Smuggling Detection and
Deterrence (US-DOE/NNSA/NSDD) has donated two Mobile Radiation
Detection Systems to Nigeria for the fight against terrorism.

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of Explosive Ordnance
Disposal (EOD), Maikudi Shehu, disclosed this yesterday during a
one-week training and unveiling of the radiation systems in Lagos.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the training had 10 EOD and
Chemical, Biological, Radiological Nuclear (CBRN) police officers in
attendance.

The CP said the training came at the right time in efforts to curtail
terrorism and other security threats in the country.

He said, “The menace of insecurity calls for a new approach that will
be founded on credible intelligence gathering, acquisition of modern
technology, capacity building, and inter-agency collaboration.”

“Therefore, I urge all participants to ensure effective use of this
equipment and utilise the knowledge that will be acquired from this
important training to enhance our national nuclear security.”

SaharaReporters, New York

