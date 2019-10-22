DSS Arrests Six UI Staff For Exam Malpractice

Six employees of the Department of Distance Learning Centre,

University of Ibadan have been arrested by the Department of State

Services for examination malpractice.



The staff, who were handed over to the DSS by the Vice-Chancellor of

the University of Ibadan, Prof. Idowu Olayinka, were accused of

corrupt practices in the school.



The institution's spokesman, Olatunji Oladejo, who confirmed the

development to reporters in Ibadan on Monday evening, said the

affected staff are Edward Eborgu (Head of UI DLC software Unit);

Kehinde Ajao (Head Student Support); Shola Akintunde (Executive

Officer and Media representative); Ademola Okunola (IT personnel); one

Lanre (IT personnel) and a certain David in the Director’s office.



A source who spoke with Daily Trust revealed that they were arrested

for smuggling scripts for students sitting examinations; fabrications

of computer-based test results; and falsification of clearance.



Oladejo said, “After they were arrested on Thursday last week, some

staff have reportedly stayed away from the DLC centre located along

Sasha.



“When it happened, the director alerted the VC and Prof. Olayinka

ordered their arrest.



“Officials of the DSS were invited to effect the arrests. They were

found indulging in examination malpractices.



“The vice-chancellor called on the DSS to engage in rigorous

investigation and diligent prosecution to serve as a deterrent to

others.”