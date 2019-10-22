DSS Arrests Six UI Staff For Exam Malpractice

The staff, who were handed over to the DSS by the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Prof. Idowu Olayinka, were accused of corrupt practices in the school.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 22, 2019

 

Six employees of the Department of Distance Learning Centre,
University of Ibadan have been arrested by the Department of State
Services for examination malpractice.

The staff, who were handed over to the DSS by the Vice-Chancellor of
the University of Ibadan, Prof. Idowu Olayinka, were accused of
corrupt practices in the school.

The institution's spokesman, Olatunji Oladejo, who confirmed the
development to reporters in Ibadan on Monday evening, said the
affected staff are Edward Eborgu (Head of UI DLC software Unit);
Kehinde Ajao (Head Student Support); Shola Akintunde (Executive
Officer and Media representative); Ademola Okunola (IT personnel); one
Lanre (IT personnel) and a certain David in the Director’s office.

A source who spoke with Daily Trust revealed that they were arrested
for smuggling scripts for students sitting examinations; fabrications
of computer-based test results; and falsification of clearance.

Oladejo said, “After they were arrested on Thursday last week, some
staff have reportedly stayed away from the DLC centre located along
Sasha.

“When it happened, the director alerted the VC and Prof. Olayinka
ordered their arrest.

“Officials of the DSS were invited to effect the arrests. They were
found indulging in examination malpractices.

“The vice-chancellor called on the DSS to engage in rigorous
investigation and diligent prosecution to serve as a deterrent to
others.”

SaharaReporters, New York

