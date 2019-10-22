Edo: FRSC Officials Pummel Man To Death, Hide Corpse In Shallow Grave

The officials identified as Francis Igboh, Sunday Ogi, Samson Alolade and Joseph Onolade, were said to have beaten the victim – Odion Samuel – to death for preventing a driver from giving them bribe.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 22, 2019

Some officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps attached to Abudu outpost in Edo State have killed a man and buried his corpse in a shallow grave.

The incident took place around Okhuaihe Hill along Benin-Agbor Road on October 14, 2019.

After initially arresting the driver for kidnapping the victim, the police embarked on an elaborate investigation after they were told Samuel was attacked by the FRSC officials.

After their arrest, two of the FRSC officers – Igboh and Alolade – took investigators to the bush where the decomposing body of the victim was recovered.

Spokesperson for the Edo State Police Command, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the incident, adding that it was a case of murder.

He said the suspects will be charged to court upon the completion of investigation. 

