FRSC Launches Investigation Into Killing Of Man By Officials In Edo

SaharaReporters had reported how the officials identified as Francis Igboh, Sunday Ogi, Samson Alolade and Joseph Onolade, were said to have beaten the victim – Odion Samuel – to death for preventing a driver from giving them bribe.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 22, 2019

 

The Federal Road Safety Corps said it has commenced an investigation into the killing of a man by four of its officials in Edo State.

SaharaReporters had reported how the officials identified as Francis Igboh, Sunday Ogi, Samson Alolade and Joseph Onolade, were said to have beaten the victim – Odion Samuel – to death for preventing a driver from giving them bribe.

After initially arresting the driver for kidnapping the victim, the police embarked on an elaborate investigation after they were told Samuel was attacked by the FRSC officials.  See Also Travel Edo: FRSC Officials Pummel Man To Death, Hide Corpse In Shallow Grave 0 Comments 2 Hours Ago

After their arrest, two of the FRSC officers – Igboh and Alolade – took investigators to the bush where the decomposing body of the victim was recovered.

The FRSC in a post on Twitter on Tuesday said, “The Corps has commenced official investigation into the murder of the victim.

“We implore all residents of Abudu where the incident occurred to be law abiding as the law will take its full cause for justice to take place.

“We commiserate with the bereaved family.” 

