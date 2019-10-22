JUST IN: Another Torture Centre With 11 Inmates Found In Zaria

An illegal rehabilitation home that had transformed into a house of horror where inmates are tortured and left to writhe in pains has been discovered in Zaria, Kaduna State.

The discovery, which was made on Tuesday, left many across the city in shock.

At least 11 inmates made up of men and children were removed from the illegal facility.

The latest incident follows the discoveries of other unauthorised rehabilitation centres in Rigasa under Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna, and another in Katsina State.

Many of the inmates in those places were bound with chains and had various torture marks all over their bodies.