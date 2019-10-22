JUST IN: Seven Killed, Houses Razed As Gang Violence Grips Cross River Community

The violence was said to have been triggered by the killing of a young man named Joseph Bankong, who is opposed to cult activities in the area on Monday night.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 22, 2019

 

At least seven person have lost their lives while several houses were torched during a gang violence that broke out in Okundi under Boki Local Government Area of Cross River State in the early hours of Tuesday.

A resident of the community, who witnessed the incident, said, “The killing of Bankong made the entire community to rise up against suspected cult members.

“In the process, Alphonsus Etta Ewung, Otu Agbor Edum, and Chief Paulinus Otu’s son among others were killed.”

Commissioner of Police in the state, Austin Agbonlahor, confirmed the incident, adding that “The police are on ground now”.

 

