NCAC Explores Culture, Tourism To Create Jobs For Unemployed Nigerian Youth

“Through our interventions in the area of culture and tourism, we are positive that many of our young men and women would soon find jobs to do and help boost trade and industry in the country, thereby reducing crime in the process.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 22, 2019

 

The National Council for Arts and Culture has announced that it is embracing new strategies in its quest to help combat Nigeria’s rising unemployment rate.

Speaking at the ongoing National Festival for Arts and Culture in Benin, Edo State, Director-General of the agency, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, said that with proper investment and infrastructural development, culture and tourism will successfully address youth unemployment and boost Nigeria’s economy significantly.

He said, “It is our determination to use NAFEST free skill acquisition programme to take unemployed youth out of the streets and make them productive members of the society that can contribute to the nation’s economic growth and development.

“Through our interventions in the area of culture and tourism, we are positive that many of our young men and women would soon find jobs to do and help boost trade and industry in the country, thereby reducing crime in the process.”

Other dignitaries at the opening ceremony of the annual arts and culture festival including Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, and musicians – Sir Victor Uwaifo and 2baba – all supported the call for job creating for unemployed youth in the country.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Jobs Buhari Regime's Alleged Secret Recruitment: Federal Character Commission Begins Investigation
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Jobs It Is Time To Make More Sacrifices, Buhari Tells Politicians
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Jobs Why We Sacked 15 Of Our Staff- Nigerian Embassy In Washington DC
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Education Nigerian Prisons, Fire Service, Immigration And Civil Defence Yanks Out Degree/HND Disparity
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Opinion '9-5 Job Won’t Buy You A Benz', Nigerians Debate On Being Employed, Self-Employed
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Opinion Wole Soyinka: 80 Years Of Genius & Prophetic Outrage By Matthew Hassan Kukah
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Saraki Cries Out Over Forfeiture Of Properties To Nigerian Government
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Police Police Service Commission Confirms Appointment Of Six DIGs, Promotes 14 Commissioners To AIG
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Orders Temporary Forfeiture Of Saraki's Properties To Nigerian Government
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption We Begged Fayose To Patronise Us, Says Zenith Bank’s Staff
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Travel Shame Of Lagos: Roads Everywhere, Nowhere To Drive Because Of Bad Governance
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Court Remands Two British Nationals Over P&ID Scam
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Assistant Commissioner Of Police Kidnapped In Kaduna, N50m Demanded To Free Him
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Celebrity Davido, Chioma Welcome Baby Boy
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Jobs Buhari Regime's Alleged Secret Recruitment: Federal Character Commission Begins Investigation
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Senate Rejects Niger Delta Ministry’s Budget
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME How We Rescued Rambo, Kidnapped Assistant Commissioner Of Police -Nigerian Police
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Dino Melaye Vs Smart Adeyemi: INEC Fixes November 16 For Rerun Of Kogi West Senatorial Election
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad