NCAC Explores Culture, Tourism To Create Jobs For Unemployed Nigerian Youth

The National Council for Arts and Culture has announced that it is embracing new strategies in its quest to help combat Nigeria’s rising unemployment rate.

Speaking at the ongoing National Festival for Arts and Culture in Benin, Edo State, Director-General of the agency, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, said that with proper investment and infrastructural development, culture and tourism will successfully address youth unemployment and boost Nigeria’s economy significantly.

He said, “It is our determination to use NAFEST free skill acquisition programme to take unemployed youth out of the streets and make them productive members of the society that can contribute to the nation’s economic growth and development.

“Through our interventions in the area of culture and tourism, we are positive that many of our young men and women would soon find jobs to do and help boost trade and industry in the country, thereby reducing crime in the process.”

Other dignitaries at the opening ceremony of the annual arts and culture festival including Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, and musicians – Sir Victor Uwaifo and 2baba – all supported the call for job creating for unemployed youth in the country.