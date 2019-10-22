Nigerian Policemen Sometimes Induced To Take Bribe, Says Police Chief

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Zone 2, Lagos, Lawal

Shehu, says Nigerian policemen are sometimes induced to collect

bribes, adding that both the bribe giver and taker are guilty of

contravening the law.



Shehu also reiterated that bail was free.



The AIG, who spoke at a training for police officers on human rights

organised by the Crime Victims Foundation of Nigeria (CRIVIFON),

however, stated that there were times police officers might not want

to collect bribe but some desperate persons will still seek to offer

it.



He said: “Collection of bail money is corruption. It is not only the

question of human rights. It is a corrupt practice because that means

the officer is extorting money from some innocent persons. If somebody

is arrested, he or she should be investigated and given whatever

punishment they deserve. If you go to many of our police stations, it

is boldly written.



"But don’t forget, when it comes to corruption, both the giver and

taker are offenders. Sometimes, the police may not want to be corrupt

but they may be induced. That is why policemen also arrest for

attempting to give bribes. It is an offence. But when someone is made

to pay under duress, it is corruption and a report should be lodged

against the officer.”



The founder of CRIVIFON, Gloria Egbuji, noted that there were lots of

abuses like a violation of human rights by police officers.



“By research, we have realized that they are ignorant.



“We have discovered through research that these people are not

knowledgeable about people’s rights so rather than stand by the side

and criticize we felt it was good to educate them. We realized that

some of them have never attended any course since they came out of

police college.”

