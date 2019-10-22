Nigerian Trade Union Tells Government To Pay Arrears Using New Minimum Wage Scheme

The Nigerian Trade Union has asked the country's government to start

payment of the new minimum wage from April 2019 when it was signed by

President Muhammadu Buhari.



The demand was made in a statement by the acting chairman of the

union, Anchaver Simon, and the Secretary, Alade Lawal, on Monday.



“We wish to advise that since the 2019 national minimum wage was

signed into law by Mr. President on April 18, 2019, the implementation

should start from that date so as not to trigger another avoidable

round of agitation by public service employees and their trade

unions,” the statement said.



On Friday, the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Nigerian government

came to an agreement over the implementation of the new minimum wage

scheme.



Both parties agreed on 23.2 percentage increase for workers on grade

level 07; 20 percent for those at grade level 08; 19 percent for

workers at grade level 09; 16 percent for those at grade levels 10 to

14; and 14 percent for workers at grade levels 15 to 17.