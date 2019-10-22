Policemen Treated Badly In Nigeria -Retired Cops Claim

Retirees of the Nigeria Police Force under the contributory pension

scheme in Cross River State have petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari

rejecting the programme.



The aggrieved retirees on Monday protested against what they termed as

unfair treatment by the government.



Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, the chairman of the retirees,

Christopher Effiong, claimed that the National Pension Commission and

the police high command “have bluntly refused to see to the welfare of

police retirees".



Another issue raised in the petition is the “refusal of policymakers

who strictly adopted the exemption provisions for military and secret

police but ignored to follow suit the implementation of the future

commencement to exempt those who had been in service already under the

defined benefits scheme before the enactment of the Pension Reform Act

2004 Law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria".



The petition also expressed disappointment over the failure of the

policymakers to domesticate the law to exempt the Nigeria Police

Force, which is the leading agency in internal security in Nigeria".



Effiong said: “The amount of money paid to retired police officers as

a lump sum and monthly pension, portrays an act of a calculated and

silent homicide against police retirees who have spent their youthful

energy to serve this country under hazardous conditions.



"A superintendent of police is paid N800 million as a lump sum after

35 years, and N45,000 monthly as pension while an army major or a DSS

equivalent collects N10 million as gratuity and a monthly pension of

about N200,000.”



“The reality in Nigeria is that the police suffer the highest death

toll as the leading internal security agency in this country and

should not be treated with this level of neglect and disdain.



“This treatment is already affecting the morale of some serving

members, and scores of our retirees die every year, as they can not

raise money to buy drugs or feed their families.”