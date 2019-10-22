Two Boko Haram Commanders, 14 Others Captured By Nigerian Army

Iliyasu disclosed that the arrest was made in collaboration with the Civilian Joint Task Force.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 22, 2019

 

The Nigerian Army has said that it has arrested 16 Boko Haram terrorists including two top commanders of the sect during a sting operation.

Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, Col. Aminu Iliyasu, in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja said that the terrorists were arrested at Pulka in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

Iliyasu disclosed that the arrest was made in collaboration with the Civilian Joint Task Force.

He said preliminary investigation revealed that some of the suspects participated in the attack on Pulka and Gwoza including the killing of some police personnel some time ago.

He said the two Boko Haram commanders arrested are Lawan Garliga and Bayaga Manye, serial 41 and 90 respectively.

Iliyasu said, “Others are Boko Haram logistics supplier which are Umaru, Goni Agwala, Momodu Shetene, Hassan Audu, Usman Manye aka Yega, Ali Lawan and Modu Mallum.

“They also include Modu Abubakar Jugudum, Bulama Ali, Umar Usman, Mustapha Alhaji Mele (Boko Haram rifle man and vulcaniser), Abor Lassan, Mallum Ari and Mala Bala.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram Buhari Regime Turns To Russia, US' Rival, To Procure Weapons In Fight Against Boko Haram
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Nigeria Now Fighting Global Terrorists, Boko Haram Technically Defeated -Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Kills 28 Civilians In Fresh Attacks Near Biu, Borno State
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Breaking News Adamawa Bomb Blast Latest: Seven Confirmed Killed
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Boko Haram Another Boko Haram Fuel Dump Discovered In Maiduguri
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
International Twin Bomb Explosions Kill At Least 86 In Turkey
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Saraki Cries Out Over Forfeiture Of Properties To Nigerian Government
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Police Police Service Commission Confirms Appointment Of Six DIGs, Promotes 14 Commissioners To AIG
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Orders Temporary Forfeiture Of Saraki's Properties To Nigerian Government
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption We Begged Fayose To Patronise Us, Says Zenith Bank’s Staff
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Travel Shame Of Lagos: Roads Everywhere, Nowhere To Drive Because Of Bad Governance
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Court Remands Two British Nationals Over P&ID Scam
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Assistant Commissioner Of Police Kidnapped In Kaduna, N50m Demanded To Free Him
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Celebrity Davido, Chioma Welcome Baby Boy
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Jobs Buhari Regime's Alleged Secret Recruitment: Federal Character Commission Begins Investigation
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Senate Rejects Niger Delta Ministry’s Budget
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME How We Rescued Rambo, Kidnapped Assistant Commissioner Of Police -Nigerian Police
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Dino Melaye Vs Smart Adeyemi: INEC Fixes November 16 For Rerun Of Kogi West Senatorial Election
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad