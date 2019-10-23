Bayelsa Governorship Poll: DSS Operatives Place Politicians, Youth Under Surveillance

The Department of State Services has confirmed that politicians belonging to the Peoples Democratic Party and All Progressive Congress in Bayelsa have been placed under surveillance over possible involvement in the recruitment of youths and movement of arms ahead of the ‪November 16 governorship election in the state.

Director of the DSS in the state, Ishaku Yusuf, on Wednesday, said those under security watch are politicians that have been identified as having the capacity of instigating violence during elections.

He said, “Those intending to perpetuate violence during the elections have been put under security watch.”

Expressing the readiness of the police to ensure a peaceful electoral process, Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 5, D.P Yakadi, said that anyone causing trouble would be dealt with.

He said, “I assure stakeholders on the preparedness of the Zone ahead of the ‪November 16 governorship election.

“We will ensure a peaceful atmosphere before, during and after the forthcoming Bayelsa governorship election.”