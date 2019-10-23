Bayelsa Governorship Poll: DSS Operatives Place Politicians, Youth Under Surveillance

Director of the DSS in the state, Ishaku Yusuf, said those under security watch are politicians that have been identified as having the capacity of instigating violence during elections.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 23, 2019

The Department of State Services has confirmed that politicians belonging to the Peoples Democratic Party and All Progressive Congress in Bayelsa have been placed under surveillance over possible involvement in the recruitment of youths and movement of arms ahead of the ‪November 16 governorship election in the state.

Director of the DSS in the state, Ishaku Yusuf, on Wednesday, said those under security watch are politicians that have been identified as having the capacity of instigating violence during elections.

He said, “Those intending to perpetuate violence during the elections have been put under security watch.”

Expressing the readiness of the police to ensure a peaceful electoral process, Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 5, D.P Yakadi, said that anyone causing trouble would be dealt with.

He said, “I assure stakeholders on the preparedness of the Zone ahead of the ‪November 16 governorship election.

“We will ensure a peaceful atmosphere before, during and after the forthcoming Bayelsa governorship election.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Saraki Cries Out Over Forfeiture Of Properties To Nigerian Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Osinbajo: We Must Love Our Enemies, Pray For Them As Faith Dictates
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption Senate President Proposes Inclusion Of Anti-corruption Teaching In School Curriculum
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Exclusive BREAKING: I'm In Hiding, Says Nigerian Journalist Soyombo As Security Agents Hunt For Him
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Orders Eradication Of Illegal Rehabilitation Centres In Nigeria
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
CRIME Offa Robbery Update: Nigerian Police Keep Mum On Suspects, Loot
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME I Killed 9 Not 10 Girls But Ask Police To Give Back My Money -Nigerian Serial Killer Tells Court
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Travel Edo: FRSC Officials Pummel Man To Death, Hide Corpse In Shallow Grave
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Soludo: Nigeria's Magical Miracle Centres Threat To Health Care
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigeria High Court Judge Kidnapped On Way To Akure
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Orders Forfeiture Of N6.42bn Linked To Deizani's Associate, Kola Aluko
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption Saraki Cries Out Over Forfeiture Of Properties To Nigerian Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption How Zenith Bank Took Bullion Van To Evacuate Cash For Fayose –Witness
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Journalism We've No Intention Of Arresting Investigative Journalist, Fisayo Soyombo -Prisons Boss
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Drugs Brazil-based Ibeh Chukwuma Arrested For Entering Nigeria With 5kg Of Cocaine
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Legal Court Hands 100-Hour Community Service To Lagos Traffic Law Offenders
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Malabu Oil Scandal: Italian Prosecutor Says Corrupt Firms Destroy Nigeria, Others
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Jobs 2.5 Million Young Nigerians Applied For 10,000 Job Slots -NSCDC
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad