Nigeria’s Attorney-General Seeks 2.5 Per Cent Commission On Recovered Loot

Abubakar Malami

The Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, on Wednesday urged the Senate panel to approve 2.5 per cent as commission for those involved in the recovery of looted assets, according to PUNCH.

He said, “May I humbly disclose that we are progressively making vital recovery of our looted funds stashed abroad.

“However, let me affirm that the legal procedural requirements for these recoveries are altogether tasking and cumbersome.

“Besides, most times we have to engage the services of well-grounded lawyers and consultants to effect recovery which were promptly deposited at Federal Government treasury.

“To smoothen our operations in this regard, it was deemed expedient to establish an Asset recovery unit in my office.

“So far, their efforts are quite salutary even in the face of zero requisite commission from recovery.

“I would like to reiterate my earlier request to the effect that about 2.5 per cent of recovered looted money should be earmarked to the asset recovery unit to service logistics, operational cost, payment to private lawyers and consultants.”