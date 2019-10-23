Oyo Court Jails Nigerian For Defrauding American

The Oyo State High Court has sentenced a 29-year-old man to one year imprisonment for defrauding an American citizen.

Wright Shola John defrauded Erica Hegge of the sum of $1,450.

In a post on Twitter, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission said John stole the money by false pretence.

It said, “Justice Bayo Taiwo of the Oyo State High Court on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 sentenced one Wright Shola John to one year imprisonment for defrauding an American citizen, Erica Hegge, of the sum of $1,450.

“The 29-year-old, who operated with pseudonym David Riger, was found guilty of a one-count charge of obtaining money by false pretence filed against him by the EFCC, Ibadan zonal office.

“The offence runs contrary to Section 419 of the Criminal Code, Cap 38, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.”