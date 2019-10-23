Police Rescue 15 From Another Illegal Torture House In Adamawa

The Nigerian Police has confirmed the rescue of 15 persons from an illegal Islamic correctional centre in Yola, the capital of Adamawa State.

Thirteen adults and two minors were found bound in chains and dehumanising conditions by the police at Wurohausa, a neighbourhood in Yola on Tuesday night.

The police said it acted on a tip off to rescue 15 persons from one room apartment at Wurohausa in the capital city.

DSP Suleiman Nguroje, who disclosed this on Wednesday, said some of the victims have spent one year in that condition, adding that except for two teens, all the other victims were adults within the age bracket of 22 and 46 years.

He said, “They were chained, humiliated, victimised, subjected to unnecessary torture without food and medication.”

He explained that one Bappa Mallam and three others were being investigated for human rights violation.