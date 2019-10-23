Police Rescue 15 From Another Illegal Torture House In Adamawa

The police said it acted on a tip off to rescue 15 persons from one room apartment at Wurohausa in the capital city.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 23, 2019

Punchng

 

The Nigerian Police has confirmed the rescue of 15 persons from an illegal Islamic correctional centre in Yola, the capital of Adamawa State.

Thirteen adults and two minors were found bound in chains and dehumanising conditions by the police at Wurohausa, a neighbourhood in Yola on Tuesday night.

The police said it acted on a tip off to rescue 15 persons from one room apartment at Wurohausa in the capital city.

DSP Suleiman Nguroje, who disclosed this on Wednesday, said some of the victims have spent one year in that condition, adding that except for two teens, all the other victims were adults within the age bracket of 22 and 46 years.

He said, “They were chained, humiliated, victimised, subjected to unnecessary torture without food and medication.”

He explained that one Bappa Mallam and three others were being investigated for human rights violation. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME I Killed 9 Not 10 Girls But Ask Police To Give Back My Money -Nigerian Serial Killer Tells Court
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME UPDATE: Abductors Of Ondo Judge Demand N50m Ransom From Family
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Saraki Cries Out Over Forfeiture Of Properties To Nigerian Government
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Police Police Service Commission Confirms Appointment Of Six DIGs, Promotes 14 Commissioners To AIG
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Court Admits Evans’ Confessional Statement
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME JUST IN: Suspected Killers Of Imo Pastor Arrested By SARS
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME I Killed 9 Not 10 Girls But Ask Police To Give Back My Money -Nigerian Serial Killer Tells Court
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Soludo: Nigeria's Magical Miracle Centres Threat To Health Care
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics JUST IN: FEC Approves Name Change For Ministry Of Communications
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Orders Forfeiture Of N6.42bn Linked To Deizani's Associate, Kola Aluko
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME UPDATE: Abductors Of Ondo Judge Demand N50m Ransom From Family
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Drugs Brazil-based Ibeh Chukwuma Arrested For Entering Nigeria With 5kg Of Cocaine
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Jobs 2.5 Million Young Nigerians Applied For 10,000 Job Slots -NSCDC
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Journalism We've No Intention Of Arresting Investigative Journalist, Fisayo Soyombo -Prisons Boss
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption Saraki Cries Out Over Forfeiture Of Properties To Nigerian Government
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Oil Saudi Wants Obedience From Nigeria To Help Improve Petroleum Prices
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Police Police Service Commission Confirms Appointment Of Six DIGs, Promotes 14 Commissioners To AIG
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Oil Nigeria Slips Out Of Top Three Oil Exporters To India
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad