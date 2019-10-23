Prepare For Allowance Increase, Youth Minister Tells Corps Members

Corps members receive N19,800 at the moment as monthly emolument by the Federal Government for serving Nigeria for one year.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 23, 2019

 

Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has announced that members of the National Youth Service Corps would soon begin to enjoy an allowance increase.

In a post on Twitter on Wednesday, Dare said, “New Minimum Wage: NYSC members to enjoy new minimum wage/allowance.

“Next week, the Director-General of NYSC will provide details of the new allowance for the corps members after a full briefing from the ministries of finance and, youth and sports development.”

